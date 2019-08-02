White Sox's Welington Castillo: Unavailable due to family emergency
Castillo was placed on the family medical emergency leave list Friday.
Castillo started Thursday's contest and went 0-for-3, but he'll now be unavailable due to the family situation. It's unclear how long the 32-year-old is expected to be away from the team. Seby Zavala was called up to serve as the reserve catcher in his absence.
