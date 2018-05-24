White Sox's Welington Castillo: Will be suspended 80 games
Castillo will be suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's joint drug agreement, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Castillo apparently tested positive for a PED. The suspension is expected to be officially announced Thursday, but this is a tough blow for Castillo and fantasy owners alike. The backstop had been heating up at the dish prior to this news, hitting .319/.333/.553 with three homers across 13 games in May. Castillo will be eligible to return around mid-August. Until then, Omar Narvaez figures to take over as the White Sox's primary backstop.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Three-hit night with RBI•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Hits sixth home run•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits out Saturday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Homers twice Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...