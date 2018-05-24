Castillo will be suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's joint drug agreement, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Castillo apparently tested positive for a PED. The suspension is expected to be officially announced Thursday, but this is a tough blow for Castillo and fantasy owners alike. The backstop had been heating up at the dish prior to this news, hitting .319/.333/.553 with three homers across 13 games in May. Castillo will be eligible to return around mid-August. Until then, Omar Narvaez figures to take over as the White Sox's primary backstop.