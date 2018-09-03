White Sox's Welington Castillo: Will start Monday
Castillo will be the starting catcher Monday, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This will be Castillo's first game action in the majors since he received an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test in May.
