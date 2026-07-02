White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Back in action for Triple-A club

Gonzalez (lat) tossed a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Gonzalez made his return to the Charlotte bullpen for the first time since late April after being shelved due to a right lat strain. The 24-year-old righty compiled a 6.75 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB in 5.1 innings over four rehab appearances between the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and High-A Winston-Salem prior to returning from the IL.