White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Back up with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Gonzalez has permitted two runs with a 6:4 K:BB over eight innings in his first five appearances at the big-league level. The 23-year-old is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Elvis Peguero (elbow).
