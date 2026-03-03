White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Day-to-day after departing game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez left Tuesday's spring training game versus the Padres due to tightness in his lower back.
Gonzalez took the mound in the top half of the seventh inning where he struck out his first batter, but then allowed a single and three consecutive walks. He departed the game after walking in a run on what would be his final batter. The White Sox labeled the righty as day-to-day after his exit.
More News
-
White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Back up with big club•
-
White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Back with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Returns to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Summoned to big club•