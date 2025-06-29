White Sox's Wikelman Gonzalez: Returns to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
The right-hander received his first call-up to the big leagues June 20 and allowed two runs with a 5:4 K:BB over four innings across his first two MLB appearances. Gonzalez was optioned to create roster space for Jonathan Cannon (back), who was reinstated from the injured list to start Sunday against the Giants.
