Triple-A Charlotte placed Gonzalez on its 7-day injured list April 30 due to a lat strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while striking out 20 batters over 14 innings out of the Charlotte bullpen before landing on the shelf. The right-hander possesses a spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster, but he won't be an option for the big-league bullpen anytime soon while he continues to recover from the arm injury.