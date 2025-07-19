The White Sox recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Gonzalez previously had a stint with the White Sox in late June and allowed two runs on three hits with a 5:4 K:BB over four innings spanning two outings. His call-up Saturday corresponds with rookie starter Shane Smith landing on the IL due to a left ankle sprain. Though Gonzalez has plenty of starting experience in the minors, all 16 of his outings in Triple-A this year have come in relief, and he'll presumably fill a role at the back of Chicago's bullpen while he's up with the team.