The White Sox acquired Gonzalez from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez has a big arm but has had problems throwing strikes, having posted a 4.73 ERA and 92:46 K:BB over 83.2 innings at Double-A Portland in 2024. He is already on the 40-man roster but needs more seasoning in the minors if the White Sox intend to continue developing him as a starting pitcher.