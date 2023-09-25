Veras slashed .309/.346/.533 with six home runs, six steals and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate in 38 games for Double-A Birmingham.

The 20-year-old corner outfielder has an extremely aggressive approach (0.18 BB/K at Double-A), but he was also very young to be having as much success as he did against Double-A pitching. Despite stealing 24 bases in 130 games between High-A and Double-A, Veras looks like he could outgrow the outfield and end up at first base or designated hitter, so he will need to continue to do damage at the plate.