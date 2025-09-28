White Sox's Will Robertson: Finishes season as bench player
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
After making five straight starts from Sept. 17 through 23, Robertson will close out the season with four absences from the lineup in the final five contests. Since being summoned from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 27, Robertson has put together a weak .148/.175/.167 batting line.
