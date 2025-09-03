Robertson went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesdsay against the Twins.

Robertson was recalled Aug. 27 after Luis Robert (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. Robertson didn't start a game until Saturday, but he's since been in the lineup for three of the last four contests. He's gone only 2-for-15 since being recalled and is hitting .097 across 31 at-bats for the campaign.