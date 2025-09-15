White Sox's Will Robertson: Sitting after four straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Robertson had started in each of the last four games but did little with the opportunity, going 2-for-11 with three strikeouts. He'll likely handle a part-time role in the Chicago outfield for the remainder of the season and could see his opportunities dwindle further once Brooks Baldwin (hip) is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
