White Sox's Willy Garcia: Earns second straight start
Garcia will bat eighth and patrol right field Monday against the Blue Jays.
Garcia will receive a second straight start in right field, despite going 0-for-3 in Sunday's series finale against the Indians. With Avisail Garcia (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list and facing an uncertain timetable for his return, manager Rick Renteria will likely have Willy Garcia and Alen Hanson compete for regular duties in right, and at this time, it appears the former has the leg up in the job battle.
