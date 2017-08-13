White Sox's Willy Garcia: Eating solid foods
Garcia is back to eating solid foods, though he's not expected anytime soon from the concussion list while his fractured jaw heals, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Garcia suffered a fractured jaw July 31 when he collided with second baseman Yoan Moncada. He's expected to be out until September, though it's possible the White Sox grant Garcia plenty of recovery time, given that he's lost some strength and the unpredictable nature of concussions. If he does return, Garcia's role will be a limited one.
More News
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Sheds weight following jaw surgery•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured jaw•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Hits 7-day DL•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Suffers head contusion•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Leaves game after collision•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Earns second straight start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...