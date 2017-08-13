Garcia is back to eating solid foods, though he's not expected anytime soon from the concussion list while his fractured jaw heals, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia suffered a fractured jaw July 31 when he collided with second baseman Yoan Moncada. He's expected to be out until September, though it's possible the White Sox grant Garcia plenty of recovery time, given that he's lost some strength and the unpredictable nature of concussions. If he does return, Garcia's role will be a limited one.