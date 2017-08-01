White Sox's Willy Garcia: Hits 7-day DL
Garcia (concussion) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Tuesday.
Garcia was initially diagnosed with a contusion after he took a knee to the head from second baseman Yoan Moncada while both players pursued a fly ball in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, but team trainers determined hours later that the outfielder was experiencing concussion symptoms. Until he passes through all phases of the MLB protocol for concussion, Garcia will be barred from taking part in full baseball activities, making it difficult to project a timetable for his return. The White Sox selected the contract of Nicky Delmonico from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Garcia's spot on the active roster.
More News
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Suffers head contusion•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Leaves game after collision•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Earns second straight start•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Homers in first game back with big club•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Rejoining big club•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Heading back to minors•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...