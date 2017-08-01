Garcia (concussion) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Tuesday.

Garcia was initially diagnosed with a contusion after he took a knee to the head from second baseman Yoan Moncada while both players pursued a fly ball in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, but team trainers determined hours later that the outfielder was experiencing concussion symptoms. Until he passes through all phases of the MLB protocol for concussion, Garcia will be barred from taking part in full baseball activities, making it difficult to project a timetable for his return. The White Sox selected the contract of Nicky Delmonico from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Garcia's spot on the active roster.