Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Garcia has posted a solid .869 OPS at the Triple-A level this season and sports a respectable .261/.316/.455 slash line through 99 plate appearances with the White Sox. He clearly has some fantasy upside, but his inconsistent playing time limits his value in the majority of settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast