White Sox's Willy Garcia: Homers in first game back with big club
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Garcia has posted a solid .869 OPS at the Triple-A level this season and sports a respectable .261/.316/.455 slash line through 99 plate appearances with the White Sox. He clearly has some fantasy upside, but his inconsistent playing time limits his value in the majority of settings.
