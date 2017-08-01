White Sox's Willy Garcia: Leaves game after collision
Garcia left Monday's game against the Blue Jays with a head injury after colliding with second baseman Yoan Moncada.
Garcia and Moncada converged on a flare in shallow right field in the top of the sixth inning, with Moncada's knee striking Garcia in the head. Fortunately, Garcia was able to walk off under his own power. He is currently day-to-day and his status will be updated as he is further evaluated.
