White Sox's Willy Garcia: Makes first start off DL
Garcia started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 12-0 loss to the Tigers.
Garcia made his first start after missing 45 games while recovering from a fractured jaw. He filled in for Nicky Delmonico (rest) and had the misfortune of facing Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd, who no-hit the White Sox over 8.2 innings before losing his bid when Tim Anderson doubled off him. The 24-year-old Garcia, who is not considered a top prospect in the organization, will use the final two weeks of the season to try and earn a spot on next season's 25-man roster.
