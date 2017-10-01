White Sox's Willy Garcia: Not in Sunday lineup
Garcia (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
After straining his hamstring Wednesday, no further news surfaced that Garcia's health was trending in the right direction. He'll now aim to be back in full health for the 2018 campaign, as he finishes the season with a .238 batting average and .705 OPS that was built over 44 games.
