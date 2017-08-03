Tests taken Wednesday revealed Garcia (concussion) has a fractured right jaw that will require surgery. He is expected to miss around 4-to-6 weeks.

Garcia, who is already on the 7-day disabled list, suffered the injury following a scary collision with Yoan Moncada during Monday's game against the Blue Jays. This is tough news for the 24-year-old, as he's set to have a plate inserted into his jaw in the coming days, a procedure that will keep him out until mid-September and could ultimately sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. Nicky Delmonico will continue to see reps in the outfield while Garcia and Avail Garcia (thumb) are both on the mend.