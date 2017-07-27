White Sox's Willy Garcia: Rejoining big club
The White Sox recalled Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
One of the Garcia triplets for many White Sox lineups this year, Willy Garcia holds a .259/.316/.424 line over 96 plate appearances in a part-timer role with the major-league club. He may get an increased role with Avisail Garcia (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list, so perhaps he can piece together some rental value in deep fantasy games.
More News
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Heading back to minors•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: On bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Starts for Avisail Garcia•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Draws third straight start•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Bashes first career homer•
-
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Starts in center Friday•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...