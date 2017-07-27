The White Sox recalled Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

One of the Garcia triplets for many White Sox lineups this year, Willy Garcia holds a .259/.316/.424 line over 96 plate appearances in a part-timer role with the major-league club. He may get an increased role with Avisail Garcia (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list, so perhaps he can piece together some rental value in deep fantasy games.

