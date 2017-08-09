Garcia (jaw, concussion) said Tuesday that he's lost around 10-to-20 pounds since undergoing surgery to repair his fractured jaw, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports

The White Sox announced last week that Garcia, who also suffered a concussion while taking a knee to the face from teammate Yoan Moncada in a July 31 game, would need 4-to-6 weeks to recover from the jaw procedure, but that may be a conservative estimate at this point. Since he has yet to resume eating solid food after undergoing surgery, Garcia has already lost a lot of strength, and it could take some additional time for him to regain conditioning and muscle mass once he's cleared for baseball activities. If he's able to make it back from the DL at some point in September, don't expect Garcia to handle much more than a part-time role in the outfield.