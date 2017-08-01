Garcia suffered a head contusion in a collision with second baseman Yoan Moncada in Monday night's game against the Blue Jays.

Moncada's knee struck Garcia in the head as they converged on a flare in shallow right field, but Garcia was able to leave the field under his own power. Garcia will be evaluated further Tuesday morning, but is currently considered day-to-day.

