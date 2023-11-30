Watch Now:

Bernard signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday.

Bernard split the 2023 season between the Triple-A affiliates of the Blue Jays and Rockies, posting an impressive .302/.375/.443 slash line with 11 homers and 41 steals across 126 games. He is 33 years old, however, and has appeared in only 12 career games at the MLB level.

