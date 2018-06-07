The White Sox selected Cedeno's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Cedeno will assume the active roster spot of Aaron Bummer, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox's victory over the Twins on Wednesday. The lefty reliever, who appeared in nine games for the Rays in 2017, was sporting a 1.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 21.2 innings at Charlotte this season.

