White Sox's Xavier Cedeno: Called up to big club
The White Sox selected Cedeno's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Cedeno will assume the active roster spot of Aaron Bummer, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox's victory over the Twins on Wednesday. The lefty reliever, who appeared in nine games for the Rays in 2017, was sporting a 1.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 21.2 innings at Charlotte this season.
