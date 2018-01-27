Cedeno agreed to a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Cedeno will make $1.05 million if he reaches the majors. The southpaw was non-tendered by the Rays in December after appearing in 63 contests with the club the past two years, although he only pitched in nine last season due to a lingering forearm injury. He will provide depth for the White Sox in 2018, but isn't likely to see any time in high-leverage situations even if he's a fixture in the big-league bullpen.