Cedeno gave up a hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the Tigers, notching his first save of the season.

His only other save across 162 MLB innings came in 2015 with the Rays. Cedeno was only recalled from Triple-A a week ago, but the closer's role in Chicago seems to be wide open. Juan Minaya walked the first batter of the ninth inning and was then replaced by Cedeno with the White Sox leading 6-3. Cedeno now sports a 3.20 ERA and 24:12 K:BB in 19.2 innings in the majors this season. There probably won't be many save chances for the White Sox over the final six weeks, but Cedeno seems like as good of a candidate as anyone to get those chances.