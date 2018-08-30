White Sox's Xavier Cedeno: Picks up seventh hold
Cedeno retired the side in order to record his seventh hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
Cedeno polished off the top of the Yankees order in the eighth inning, inducing three groundouts to preserve the lead for Reynaldo Lopez and hand matters over to Jace Fry. The unheralded left-hander has become a trusted setup man for manager Rick Renteria, posting a 1.04 ERA over his last 10 games.
