Grandal is expected to return from the 10-day injured list in 10-to-14 days after an MRI on Sunday revealed no acute damage to the ligaments, tendons or cartilage around the catcher's strained left knee.

The White Sox had reason to fear that Grandal may have suffered a season-ending injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Guardians after he was spotted on crutches following a home-plate collision, but the veteran backstop is facing a more favorable prognosis than expected after getting sent in for additional testing. According to the team, Grandal is still dealing with inflammation caused by a hyperextension of the knee, so he'll at least need some time off for the swelling to subside. Seby Zavala is expected to serve as the White Sox's primary catcher for the duration of Grandal's stay on the 10-day injured list.