Grandal (hamstring) is starting at catcher and batting seventh Saturday against the Astros, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
This is excellent news, as Grandal's hamstring issue was indeed minor. He was pulled from Thursday's game and sat out Friday. Grandal is hitting .344 with three runs and two RBI in 10 games this month.
