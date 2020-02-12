White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Battling mild calf strain

Grandal will miss the first week of Cactus League contests with a mild calf strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The issue doesn't appear likely to threaten Grandal's Opening Day availability, though it would obviously be preferable for a 31-year-old catcher to enter the season without any injury worries. Grandal hasn't hit the injured list since April of 2016 and has played in 140 and 153 games over the last two years.