Grandal's absence from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland is due to an irritation in his left foot, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The issue is evidently a minor one, as Grandal will be available off the bench and is expected to return to the lineup Saturday. James McCann starts behind the plate in his absence.
