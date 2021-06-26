Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle.
Grandal got the White Sox on the board in the second inning with his 12th long ball of the season. The 32-year-old served as the designated hitter Friday -- he's seen a slight majority of the playing time behind the dish, but the White Sox have preferred to keep his bat in the lineup when Zack Collins is the catcher. Grandal is slashing just .175/.385/.419 with 30 RBI and 35 runs scored through 219 plate appearances.
