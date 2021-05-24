Grandal went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Grandal brought the White Sox within one run by homering in the seventh inning Sunday, and he drew a walk in the top of the ninth inning before he was replaced by a pinch runner. Grandal has now homered twice in his last four games, and he's slashing .141/.395/.376 with six home runs, 21 runs and 18 RBI this season.