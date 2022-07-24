Grandal is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Guardians.
Grandal will get a day off after he went 4-for-7 with an RBI and walk while starting both games of Saturday's doubleheader. Seby Zavala will start at catcher and bat seventh in the series finale.
