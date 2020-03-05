Grandal (calf) had two at-bats and caught three innings in the White Sox's "B" game against the Reds on Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Grandal tested the strained left calf muscle, rapping a double in his first at-bat and swiping third base with nobody covering due to a defensive shift. He exited the game feeling good, per manager Rick Renteria, who added that Grandal may have a short catching stint Friday against the Cubs, pending the response of his body.