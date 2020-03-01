White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Closing in on game action

Grandal (calf) is expected to catch three innings during the White Sox's "B game" Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The veteran catcher has been recovering from a calf injury he suffered two weeks prior to spring training, but he's appeared close to a return while taking live batting practice and catching bullpen sessions. Grandal is confident he'll catch in three consecutive games prior to Opening Day, and a return to game action Wednesday would put him on that track.