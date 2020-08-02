Grandal went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk during Saturday's 11-5 win over the Royals.

The 31-year-old has been off to a slow start as he was 2-for-17 with zero extra-base hits entering Saturday's contest, but he was able to double up his hit total in Kansas City. There's a chance Grandal gives way to James McCann behind the plate for Sunday's series finale since it's a day game following a night game.