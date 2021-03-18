Grandal has no pain in his knee but is still building back his strength and endurance, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Grandal has been slowed by a knee injury for much of the spring, which has forced him to serve primarily as the designated hitter in exhibition action. He did make his debut behind the dish Thursday and is shooting to be at full strength by Opening Day.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Candidate to bat second•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slated to catch Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Makes three plate appearances•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Making spring debut Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Will hit in B games•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Appears in sim game•