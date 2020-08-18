White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday that he hoped Grandal (back) would return to the lineup by the end of the week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grandal left Monday's game against the Tigers with lower-back stiffness and will be on the bench Tuesday, and it now sounds as though he's set to miss at least a few more days. James McCann will be the primary catcher until he returns, with Zack Collins available to back him up.