White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters that Grandal (hamstring) could return to the lineup Sunday against the Astros after being scratched from the lineup Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

"Better to be safe, yeah," Grifol said. "Especially with the off-day on Monday. We'll reassess it tomorrow. If he can play [Sunday], I might put him in there. If not we'll give him the extra 48 hours so he can be ready to go on Tuesday." Grandal hurt his hamstring Thursday and sat out Friday's contest, and while he was originally in the lineup Saturday against Houston, the White Sox have decided to take precaution with the late scratch. There's a very good chance he won't be back in the lineup for Sunday's contest, either.