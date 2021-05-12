Grandal went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Twins.
Grandal took Kenta Maeda yard in the second inning to record his third home run of the season. He's been in a horrible slump for much of the campaign, highlighted by zero multi-hit games in his last 15 starts. However, Grandal has a 28.4 percent walk rate, which has resulted in a .121/.372/.288 line across 95 plate appearances.
