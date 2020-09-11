Grandal is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Grandal has a modest six-game hit streak and is 9-for-23 with two homers, two doubles, six runs ans seven RBI during that stretch, but he'll receive a breather Friday. James McCann will start behind the plate in the series opener versus Detroit.
