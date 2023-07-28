Grandal isn't in the White Sox's lineup Friday against Cleveland, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
After going 1-for-4 with a run scored during Thursday's loss to the Guardians, Grandal will take a seat to begin Friday's contest. Seby Zavala will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
