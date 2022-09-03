Grandal isn't starting Friday against Minnesota.
Grandal was back in action over the last three games and went 3-for-10 with a homer, a double, three runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout. He'll get a chance to rest while Seby Zavala starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Pops homer in win•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Walks twice in return•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Makes return from IL•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Set to return Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rehab stint on tap•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starts swinging bat•