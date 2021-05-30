Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday versus Baltimore.
Grandal started both ends of Saturday's doubleheader and will receive the day off for Sunday's series finale. Zack Collins will work behind the plate for Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sits in second straight game•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Blasts home run against Yankees•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting second straight game•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Launches fifth homer•