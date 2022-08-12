Grandal went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Royals.
Grandal took Jose Cuas yard in the eighth inning to tally his third homer of the season. It was his first long ball since May 16, and he has only four extra-base hits -- including Thursday's effort -- across 123 at-bats in that span. That has led to a disappointing .204/.300/.265 line for Grandal across 263 plate appearances on the season.
