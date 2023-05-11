Grandal was lifted from Thursday's game versus the Royals with an apparent injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After doubling in his first plate appearance, Grandal singled in the fourth inning but was then removed for a pinch runner. He was seen wincing after the first at-bat and has had a back issue in recent days, so it's possible it flared up on him Thursday. Seby Zavala took over behind the plate for Chicago.